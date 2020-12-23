Advertisement

Hoopcats Bounce Back with First Win

Vermont downs Lowell 62-53
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOWELL, Mass. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s basketball team rode a 23-3 run bridging halftime to rebound from Monday’s season-opening loss to claim a 62-53 win Tuesday afternoon at UMass-Lowell. With the victory, the Cats move to 1-1 on the year and in conference play.

Tuesday’s game started somewhat similarly to Monday’s with Obi Noel and Ron Mitchell staking the homestanding Riverhawks out to a lead of 27-20 shortly before halftime. But after cutting the deficit to five on a pair of free throws before the break, the Cats sprinted out of the gates in the second half. Vermont scored the first nine points of the frame, with junior transfer Justin Mazzulla starting the run on a couple of layups.

Nick Fiorillo saw his first sustained action and contributed seven points in eleven minutes including a fastbreak layup and a three pointer that capped a 23-3 spurt for UVM and put them up 13 points with 11:14 to go.

Lowell threatened to shoot their way back in it, but senior captains Benny Shungu, Stef Smith, and Bailey Patella ensured that would not happen, combining for 31 points.

Vermont will open the home portion of the schedule with a pair of games Sunday and Monday against new conference rival NJIT.

