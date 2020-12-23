Mixed bag for Vermont retailers during last-minute shopping

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Time is running short for Christmas shoppers to grab last-minute gifts and stocking stuffers. Amid a pandemic and trying economic times, we wondered how the holiday season is shaping up. I hit some local stores to find out.

While small shops around Chittenden County tell me they’ve seen a surprisingly successful holiday season, Church Street stores tell me they’re still feeling the financial strain of the shutdown.

“We’re missing that dinner crowd a lot, yeah,” said Hattie Hevrin, the manager of Saratoga Olive Oil.

Saratoga Olive Oil is one of many Church Street Marketplace businesses that rely on foot traffic and window shoppers to make ends meet.

What’s continuing to take a toll on retailers there is that restaurants along the brick road are closed except for takeout.

“Our products are in Leunig’s and E.B. Strong’s and Halverson’s, so we’re missing those people trying it and then coming down here to buy it,” Hevrin said.

Hevrin says Black Friday was actually a bust and the store was busiest in the weeks afterward.

She suspects that’s because customers heeded Gov. Phil Scott’s advice to get gifts early and avoid crowds.

Still, sales at Saratoga Olive Oil are down by 42% compared to this time last year.

“It’s definitely nothing like it normally is. We’re doing OK,” Hevrin said.

But businesses outside of Burlington say they’re doing much better than expected.

“It’s been a really good year,” said Peter Sloan, who owns Turner Toys & Hobbies in Essex Junction. “We’re actually slightly ahead of where we were last year, which is really exciting.”

Turner Toys & Hobbies is bustling before the big day. Sloan seconds that there are fewer last-minute customers.

“This day last year, two days before Christmas, was one of our busiest days of the year and this year it’s much quieter, which is what happens when you encourage people to shop early,” he said.

Reporter Christina Guessferd: But it all balanced out?

Peter Sloan: It all balanced out, definitely.

On the other hand, stores like Style Encore in Williston say sales are basically the same.

“There actually hasn’t been much of a difference,” said Molly Rand of Style Encore.

Rand says it’s typically a slow time of year for the clothing store anyway and they’re still seeing a steady stream of customers, something she hopes won’t change after the holidays.

“It is comforting knowing that we can still be open and have people come in and out,” Rand said.

As part of the effort to attract customers to Church Street after sunset, Love Burlington is promoting a 10% discount at select retailers after 5 p.m. You can pick up a card at most of the restaurants to see who’s participating.

