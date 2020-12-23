Advertisement

NH man’s free medical equipment loaner program grows

Nick Koloski with some of his loaner medical equipment-File photo
Nick Koloski with some of his loaner medical equipment-File photo(WCAX)
By Scott Fleishman
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - We have an update for you about a program that helps folks in need.

We told you in September about Nick Koloski’s medical equipment loaner program in Claremont, New Hampshire.

Koloski collects various items from places or people who no longer need them and lends them out to others free of charge.

Since our story, the program has grown.

Koloski’s storage floor is half full of equipment and seven to eight items go out per week.

On Christmas Eve, he will make his annual Christmas Eve donation to area emergency rooms. He will turn over his fire department stipend to the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth.

Related Stories:

Lending some assistance

Firefighter donates pit road earnings to hospital

NH firefighter donates toys, cash to children’s hospital

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott and Rep. Peter Welch arriving for Tuesday's briefing.
Scott temporarily loosens restrictions on holiday gatherings
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Brittany Aunchman
Woman arrested in deadly South Burlington hit-and-run
Riverside Farm General Manager Peter Borden points to the eight-foot-tall monolith that stands...
Mysterious monolith appears in Pittsfield
Vermont man hospitalized with gunshot wound

Latest News

Dr. Yamilee Jacques of the Hudson Headwaters Health Network is overwhelmed with emotion after...
COVID vaccinations emotional for health care workers
Report finds Vermont prison abuse allegations credible
Renita Marshall-File photo
Governor recognizes Barre woman who started children’s charity
You can see Catholic mass on Christmas on Channel 3, livestream