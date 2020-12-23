NH man’s free medical equipment loaner program grows

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - We have an update for you about a program that helps folks in need.

We told you in September about Nick Koloski’s medical equipment loaner program in Claremont, New Hampshire.

Koloski collects various items from places or people who no longer need them and lends them out to others free of charge.

Since our story, the program has grown.

Koloski’s storage floor is half full of equipment and seven to eight items go out per week.

On Christmas Eve, he will make his annual Christmas Eve donation to area emergency rooms. He will turn over his fire department stipend to the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth.

