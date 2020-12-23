Police make another arrest in Newport shooting

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they have arrested another man in connection with a shooting in a Northeast Kingdom parking lot.

Donta Flowers Jr., 27, of Hartford, Connecticut, is charged with unlawful restraint. He also faces federal drug and firearms charges.

Police say his father was the man shot in the leg during the incident outside the Newport Wendy’s about a month ago.

Donta Flowers Sr., 44, of Hartford, Connecticut, remains in the hospital.

The feds say the Flowers are heavily involved in drug activity in Orleans County.

The younger Flowers was arrested by ATF agents and U.S. Marshals in Georgia, Vermont, last Friday.

Police are still searching for the alleged gunman, Jaquan Flintroy, 26, of Hartford, Connecticut. He’s wanted for attempted murder.

Two other men were arrested in the case earlier this month. Police identified them as Wilfredo Cerpa and Michael Alamo, both 23, and of Hartford, Connecticut. Cerpa is charged with accessory after the fact of attempted murder. Alamo is charged with unlawful restraint.

