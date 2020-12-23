Racial justice advocates call for representation in Vermont pot industry
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers in the coming session are expected to take up a bill that establishes a legalized market for marijuana again, even though it passed over the summer.
We told you opponents said the legislation didn’t address racial justice concerns and it appears that some lawmakers are now willing to make some changes.
Our media partners at Seven Days are taking a closer look at the story in this week’s issue. Colin Flanders wrote the article. He spoke with our Dom Amato about what he found. Watch the video for the full interview.
Click here for Flanders’ story in Seven Days.
