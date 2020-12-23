Report finds Vermont prison abuse allegations credible

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Progress is being made a year after claims of sexual misconduct at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility but officials say there is still more work to be done.

Our media partners at Seven Days broke the story late last year detailing allegations that corrections officers at the prison in South Burlington sexually assaulted inmates, sexually harassed staff and did drugs on the job.

An independent investigation of the women’s prison said those allegations were true.

We know five DOC employees across all of the facilities are on leave connected to sexual assault allegations.

The review laid out recommendations for corrective action which includes annual training, drug testing for corrections officers, body cameras for staffers and a shift in culture.

“I recognize that changing the culture is not easy, and it’s not quick. But we really must recognize, I believe, that failure is not an option here. We need to change culture and I think some of the areas highlighted in this report give us the road map of what we really do need to change for culture,” Vt. Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said.

Smith says he plans to bring the report to the Legislature and he hopes to implement all of the recommendations that have been made, even if that means changes in the law.

One of the more costly items on the list-- serious repairs to or relocation of the women’s prison.

Click here for the full investigative report on sexual misconduct at the prison.

Related Stories:

No charges against accused corrections officer in prison sex abuse case

Vt. corrections commissioner resigns amid prison sex abuse investigation

Former inmate: No consequences for abuse in Vermont prison

More oversight promised after abuse allegations at Vt. prison

Vt. prison abuse allegations trigger new system to report misconduct

ACLU hosts discussion seeking justice for alleged victims of prison abuse

Claims of sexual misconduct, drug use in Vermont prison

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.