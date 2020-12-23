Advertisement

Republican NH state Sen. Bob Giuda recovering from COVID-19

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire state senator from Warren has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Republican Sen. Bob Giuda began exhibiting symptoms Saturday and is at home recovering, according to a news release late Tuesday.

There is no concern for possible staff exposure because he hasn’t been at the Statehouse since Dec. 7, and all family members and friends he had close contact with have been notified.

Sen. Martha Fuller Clark, of Portsmouth, recovered from COVID-19 in April.

House Speaker Dick Hinch, of Merrimack, died of COVID-19 earlier this month, and at least several other House members recently tested positive for the virus.

