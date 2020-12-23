Rolling roadblock could cause delays on I-89 Wednesday morning

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say there will be a rolling roadblock on I-89 Wednesday morning. It’s between Exits 11 and 12 northbound, in Richmond and Williston.

On the northbound side, it begins at Exit 11 and goes north to the Williston rest area. On the southbound side, it’s in the opposite direction.

VTrans tell us both both exit ramps will be open, but say you can expect brief delays in both directions starting around 9 a.m.

Fiber cable is being strung across the interstate, so in order to have a safe repair, VTrans will be putting up the rolling roadblock.

