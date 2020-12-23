Advertisement

Rolling roadblock could cause delays on I-89 Wednesday morning

The I-89 rest area in Williston.
The I-89 rest area in Williston.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say there will be a rolling roadblock on I-89 Wednesday morning. It’s between Exits 11 and 12 northbound, in Richmond and Williston.

On the northbound side, it begins at Exit 11 and goes north to the Williston rest area. On the southbound side, it’s in the opposite direction.

VTrans tell us both both exit ramps will be open, but say you can expect brief delays in both directions starting around 9 a.m.

Fiber cable is being strung across the interstate, so in order to have a safe repair, VTrans will be putting up the rolling roadblock.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott and Rep. Peter Welch arriving for Tuesday's briefing.
Scott temporarily loosens restrictions on holiday gatherings
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Riverside Farm General Manager Peter Borden points to the eight-foot-tall monolith that stands...
Mysterious monolith appears in Pittsfield
South Burlington City Clerk Donna Kinville is one of nine Vermont city and town clerks named in...
Vermont city, town clerks sued over access to public records during pandemic
Vermont man hospitalized with gunshot wound

Latest News

A drop in center for at-risk kids hasn't been available in St. Albans for more than a decade....
St. Albans to open drop-in center for at-risk youth
Clinton Correctional reports first COVID-related death
The Clinton Annex in Dannemora is one of three prison the state of New York plans to close.
Displaced NY prison workers to be offered relocation options
State corrections officials say nearly all of the employees at three northern New York prisons...
Displaced NY prison workers to be offered relocation options