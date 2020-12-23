Advertisement

Teacher COVID tests don’t arrive at lab in time

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While COVID testing continues in Vermont, we have another case of swabs gone bad.

This time, the tests from school teachers in Milton and Barre weren’t delivered to Massachusetts in time for processing.

Retests were already done in Milton.

Barre teachers are already on break and will retake their tests when school starts up again in January.

A few weeks ago, a batch of more than 200 tests administered at the Barre Auditorium were rendered useless after they languished at a Massachusetts UPS facility for two days.

Related Story:

3 more Vermonters die of COVID; Barre tests don’t make it to lab

