Vermont auditor examines different rules for public, independent schools

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report from Vermont’s auditor of accounts examines the different rules governing public and independent schools that receive public funding.

Vermont has more than 120 approved independent schools which, at times, act as public schools in rural communities.

These schools have been the subject of debate in recent years about how best to provide education to kids in smaller communities.

The new report from the state auditor highlights the requirements for public and independent schools.

Sixty-five independent schools receive about $40 million in public funding.

The auditor says though both types of schools get taxpayer dollars, public schools receive more mandates and greater scrutiny than independent schools.

“Public school boards are open to the public, they are typically broadcast on community TV. You can participate, at least observe because that’s where your taxpayer dollars are going toward schools. Private schools being private by definition as a rule, private entities, their internal decision-making is not,” said Doug Hoffer, D-Vt. Auditor.

In response to the report, the Vermont Independent Schools Association points out most of their schools are nonprofits and can’t levy taxes.

The Vermont Agency of Education says this report highlights the need to examine whether the current framework creates equal access to high-quality education for all Vermont kids.

Click here for the auditor’s report.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.