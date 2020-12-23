Vermont extends ban on utility shutoffs

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Public Utility Commission has once again banned utility shutoffs during the pandemic. The state directed regulated utilities to stop any disconnection of service due to non-payment of electricity, natural gas and landline phone bills. The moratorium will last through March 31, 2021.

The Commission first banned the shutoffs in March, but lifted it in October, when Vermonters were encouraged to apply for COVID-19 relief money to help pay for overdue utility bills. The state says companies were able to work with customer to use all of the $8 million dollars available though the program.

“Vermonters need to be able to keep the lights on, their homes warm, and their phone lines open as they survive the winter months of the pandemic,” said Commission chair Anthony Z. Roisman.

The Commission still urges Vermonters to enroll in payment plans for utilities, to avoid building up unmanageable balances, or being disconnected when the moratorium ends.

