Woman arrested in deadly South Burlington hit-and-run

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a woman in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in South Burlington.

Brittany Aunchman, 26, of Panton, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident-fatality. She’s due in court Wednesday.

Police say evidence left at the scene, surveillance videos and witness statements led them to Aunchman.

Jermee Slaughter, 34, of Plainfield, died on the night of Dec. 14 after he was hit by two cars on Shelburne Road.

Investigators now say they believe Slaughter was drunk and may have been lying in the roadway when he was hit.

They say Aunchman was the first of the two drivers to hit Slaughter. The second driver stayed at the scene to assist the police.

