You can see Catholic mass on Christmas on Channel 3, livestream

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - You can watch a Catholic mass at home this Christmas morning.

Due to the pandemic, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington is making Christmas mass available in several ways.

Channel 3 will air a prerecorded mass at 5:30 a.m. on Christmas day. It will go out to local access stations, as well.

They also plan to livestream masses at 4 p.m. Christmas Eve, and at 10 a.m. on Christmas Day. You can find those livestreams at https://vermontcatholic.org/tvmass or on Facebook on the Diocesan page: https://www.facebook.com/DioBurlington.

The Diocese says if you plan to attend in person, check with your local parish about COVID-19 protocols, capacity and mass times.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.