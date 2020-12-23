BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -It was nice to see the sun this morning while it lasted! Now, we can get ready for Christmas, and for the storm that is going to give us a very wet & windy Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

There is a chance for a quick, passing snow shower right near the Canadian border this evening as the tail end of a warm front scoots quickly across the area. That warm front is part of a large, complex storm system that is bringing blizzard conditions to the Midwest. We will be staying on the warm side of this storm, so no blizzard for us.

As the storm system approaches from the west, winds will be picking up out of the SSE overnight. Temperatures will be on the rise and continue to warm up into Thursday for Christmas Eve, with some spots cracking the 50 degree mark late Thursday. The winds will continue to strengthen on Thursday, and by Thursday night, some wind gusts could be as high as 60 mph, and that could bring down trees, tree limbs, and power lines, leading to power outages.

Rain showers will be developing Thursday, with a steadier, heavier batch of rain coming in from the west late Thursday into Thursday night. That heavy rain will slowly move eastward as we get into the day on Friday for Christmas. 1″-2″ of rain is possible through Friday, and combined with snow melt due to the warm temperatures, there could be some localized flooding problems. Some rivers and streams could approach flood stage on Friday.

The winds will settle down as we go through Christmas Day, but also shift directions from SSE to west. Those west winds will be bringing in colder air, so by the end of Christmas day, any lingering rain showers will be ending up as snow showers. There won’t be much in the way of accumulation, though . . . just a dusting to a couple of inches. Also, things will be freezing up late Friday into early Saturday as temperatures drop below freezing. Roads, sidewalks, and parking lots will become icy.

The weekend will be much more tranquil with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 30s. There may be a few lingering snow showers on Saturday, though.

We may get some snow and wind late Monday into Tuesday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be continuing to monitor the progress of the big Christmas storm, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with any changes that may affect you, both on-air and online. -Sharon

