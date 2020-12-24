4 New England governors warn of virus threat over holidays

The governors of four New England states are offering a Christmas greeting and plea to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

Maine’s Democratic governor, Janet Mills, joined Republican Govs. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, Chris Sununu of New Hampshire and Phil Scott of Vermont in recording a message posted on social media Wednesday night.

“We know this about the virus, it doesn’t care who you are, where you’re from, whether you’re young or old, rich or poor, Democrat or Republican,” Baker said.

“It’s a threat to all of us,” Scott continued. “That’s why until everyone can get vaccinated, it’s so important to take precautions to protect us all especially right now.”

That means mask-wearing, hand washing and “If you’re thinking of having a holiday gathering as usual this year, it also means reconsidering that,” said Mills.

Sununu led the group off with a message all four repeated: “Mask up, and Happy Holidays.”

In other coronavirus developments around New England:

CHRISTMAS MASS

Catholic churches in the Boston-area are preparing to celebrate Christmas masses in-person under strict coronavirus safety measures.

Cardinal Sean O’Malley said this week that churches in the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston will be operating under significantly reduced capacity, and registration will be required to attend services.

Social distancing and mask-wearing will also be required, and there will be no singing of Christmas carols aloud. O’Malley also advised attendees to dress warmly as church windows may be left open for ventilation.

Some churches, he added, will not be offering in-person services, but most will be offering livestreamed masses. O’Malley urged parishioners to check their parish website for up-to-date information.

He also said the archdiocese will be offering a full slate of Christmas masses and other holiday programming in English and Spanish on Catholic TV.

“Despite all of the challenges we will celebrate Christmas,” O’Malley said in a statement.

Episcopal dioceses in Massachusetts, meanwhile, have urged their churches to suspend in-person services for the rest of the year, including Christmas.

“It will be a year for small, quiet, contemplative possibilities - perhaps not unlike the lonely stable in Bethlehem shared by that little family at the Incarnation, where Christ first came to meet all our hopes and fears,” Massachusetts Episcopal bishops wrote last month in a joint statement.

RHODE ISLAND

Five people demanding better COVID-19 protections for state prison inmates have been arrested outside Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo’s home, state police said.

The protesters with the group Code Black RI were arrested outside the Democratic governor’s Providence home on Wednesday night after blocking the roadway.

The group, which says it is made up of medical professionals, health care workers, and trainees, said they were holding a vigil in response to the recent death of an Adult Correctional Institutions inmate who had the coronavirus.

“We mourn the death of an incarcerated person who died from COVID complications last week, and hold vigil for all those still at risk for untimely death at the ACI,” the group said in a statement.

The group wants the state to release as many inmates as possible on parole and into community confinement, especially those who are older and medically vulnerable, while providing safer conditions inside the prison.

A spokesperson for the Department of Corrections told WLNE-TV that the agency is doing everything it can to control the spread of COVID-19

An email seeking comment was left with the governor’s office.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)