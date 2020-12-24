Community service organizations offer resources this Christmas season

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With Christmas Day on Friday, community service organizations have been working hard to make sure everyone in need is ready for the holiday.

The Committee on Temporary Shelter or COTs is the largest homeless shelter and service provider in Vermont, so they have been watching their numbers increase throughout the pandemic.

COTs says they are serving 3-4 times the number of people they would typically serve this time of year.

They are currently providing either outreach supports or direct shelter or basic necessities to over 460 households in Chittenden County.

They have made sure families that celebrate Christmas have gifts for the holiday.

Of the 460 households receiving services, all that want it, will have something for the holiday.

But the need for people to help out, also extends after the holidays are over.

“Imagine 460 households in different motels, in different shelters, all over Chittenden County. We have to maintain an extraordinarily high level of supplies just to ensure they have got the masks. They have got the disinfectants, the socks, the boots so we have loaded up additional supplies so we can continue to serve as the lifeline to what they need,” said Rita Markley, the executive director of COTS.

Whether it has been financial struggles or technological support for kids in virtual school, they have been attempting to cover families in need.

Even on Christmas, if the need is there, Markley says they are just a phone call away.

“COTs never shuts down, we are open every day of the year, so if somebody needed something, they can call COTs day station and they will find a warm welcoming voice helping them with whatever they need,” said Markley.

Other services we spoke with say they are making sure that food has been pre-delivered and residents in need have been stocked up for the holiday.

COTs did say one of the items currently in short supply they will be looking for after the holidays is deodorant.

Emergency lines are still being staffed at places like Spectrum Youth and Family Services. Please note that despite being open last year, the Fletcher Free Library is not open on Thursday.

WCAX also spoke with the Howard Center about their resources this time of year. They say people in recovery can find the holiday season stressful, saying people are at an increase risk of using drugs or alcohol.

Howard Center officials recommend planning ahead and identifying stressful or high-risk situations. They say stay around people who support you and will partake in activities that don’t involve substances. And have an exit strategy in place so you can exit safely.

Christopher Smith, the clinical manager of the Howard Centers Outpatient Program says taking care of yourself and thinking ahead is especially important this year

“Obviously the added challenge of COVID and the requirements of staying isolated, have an additional layer this year. High stress family environments can bring out triggers for people as well as happy elevated holiday celebrations can also certainly bring out the urge or desire to use,” said Smith.

The Howard Centers intake and access will not be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, or New Year’s Day, but the crisis lines stay open and resources will be available over the phone.

