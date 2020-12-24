Congregations taking different approaches to Christmas observances

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Christmas commemorates the birth of Christ, an important few days for the faithful. But churches are encouraging people to prioritize safety this year, which means smaller gatherings and fewer in-person services. Christina Guessferd reports on why parishes say the changes could be a blessing in disguise.

Most imagine celebrating Christmas surrounded by friends, family, and community. But rubbing elbows and singing hymns with hundreds isn’t possible this holiday season. Still, parishioners say while they may be physically-distanced, they feel closer than ever. “It’s actually helped bring the community together,” said Matt Niquette of Burlington.

The Niquette family chose to attend Christmas Eve Mass at the Cathedral of Saint Joseph in-person, but they say they’re thankful the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington is offering worshippers opportunities to participate from the comfort of their couch. “We watched a lot of masses live streaming, especially back in March and April when COVID first hit,” Niquette said.

Vermont’s Catholic churches were the state’s first to resume in-person services while continuing a virtual option. “We want to make sure that we can continue to do everything, we can to still have some kind of connection with them and they can have some connection with the church,” said Vermont Catholic Bishop Christopher Coyne.

Parishioners who connect in-person rather than over the computer screen must follow strict health protocols including social-distancing, hand sanitizing, and contact tracing. Coyne says he hopes the changes are a chance to remember what Christmas is really all about. “The birth of Jesus in the manger,” he said.

And the robust remote system is expanding the church’s reach, a common denominator amongst most of Vermont’s Christian congregations. “There are people who will worship with us that could never have done that if not for these virtual options,” said Rev. Lynn Bujnak with the United Church of Christ. While many of their churches are operating in person, she’s recommending strictly online services. “If we’re supposed to love our neighbors as we love ourselves, then I think we would say part of doing that is to the best of our ability ensure some safety.”

Vermont’s Episcopal congregations are taking a page out of that book. They ceased outdoor services before Thanksgiving and instead pray together over the internet.

Parishioners say those staying home for their safety need to know they’re never alone. “All of our prayers go out to everybody, and just remember that God is with you no matter where you are,” Niquette said.

Check out your church’s website to see how it’s holding holiday services and if they require you to register before attending in person. Remember, all facilities are limited to 50% capacity.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.