Georgia man arrested, connected to Highgate gas station robbery

Jason Bockus, 40, of Georgia
Jason Bockus, 40, of Georgia
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIGHGATE, Vt. (WCAX) -Another habitual offender, charged again, this time in connection with a robbery at the Irving gas station in Highgate earlier this month.

Vermont state police arrested Jason Bockus, 40 of Georgia, Vermont. He’s suspected of armed robbery, and has been previously convicted of the same crime.

Police say, Bockus was identified based on these surveillance photos. He’s being held at the Northwest State Correctional Facility, and will face a judge tomorrow.

