Girl Scout makes Christmas surprise for nursing home residents

GRANVILLE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Olivia Coolidge is a Girl Scout from Pawlet, Vermont, who just moved there from New Jersey. She decided to do some community service at the Slate Valley Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Granville, New York. And when the center asked her to almost quadruple her donation, she rose to the holiday occasion.

“I was kind of happy, kind of surprised,” said Olivia, 12.

Olivia is a Girl Scout focusing on assisting nursing homes. She was originally making stockings for the 25 adults at the Granville nursing home.

“Which are the older folks without any family,” she said.

But because of COVID, the center asked Olivia to make all 88 residents stockings.

“I fundraised a lot for the 88, so I was happy I had enough money to do it, but I was also a bit shocked,” Olivia said.

With the help of her grandmother, they sewed and stuffed the stockings in just about two weeks. The stockings were filled with stuffed animals, toiletries, candy, an activity book, a mask and a card from Olivia.

“Happy Holidays! Olivia,” one resident read from the card. “And I thank her. Boy, I tell you. That’s very nice of her!”

“Christmas is something special to us,” said Robert Ayres, who lives at the center with his wife, Margaret.

He reminisced about their past Christmases and is thankful for the stockings.

“It’s just very nice that they’re doing something nice for us,” Ayres said.

“It makes me feel really good because I always love helping my community,” Olivia said. “So this is really nice, especially during this time.”

Olivia tells me she is thinking about doing something similar for Easter. And she’s submitting the idea to the Girl Scouts for them to turn it into a badge, so more troops around the U.S. can bring cheer to residents in nursing homes.

