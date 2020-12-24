Group spreads holiday cheer to stranded St. Mike’s students

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - As many people around the area stay home to protect their families, there are students at St. Michael’s College who are doing the same by staying on campus, so the school is trying to brighten their holiday.

On a Christmas Eve that’s really like no other, St. Michael’s College is making it feel a little more special for the nearly 100 students that are still on campus for the holiday by giving them presents. “I’ll tell you, it’s my first present this holiday,” said Jose Ortega, a St. Mike’s student from Panama.

When the college put out the request for staff to give the students on campus a surprise gift, the response was overwhelming. “People were calling us right up to yesterday saying, ‘Did something fall through, can I help?’” said Trish Siplon with the COVID Action Network, a group created to help students and staff through the difficult challenges that have come with the pandemic. She says the gifters even went so far as to find out what individual students like so they could get them something they’d really enjoy.

That means a lot for Ortega, who has been on campus since the pandemic hit, because he can’t get a flight back home. “I’m stuck here, so this is difficult. But this made me feel really good with this -- didn’t expect this. I feel so nice now,” he said.

“It’s one of the silver linings of COVID and I hope it’s the thing that we don’t forget from it. I think that people mostly really want to help each other and if we can sort of create the opportunities for people to do that, they are very willing to,” Siplon said.

Thursday morning, students on campus got a message that there was a surprise waiting for them. And it’s not just holiday presents, people also donated baked goods so everyone could have homemade sweets. Christmas cheer, even far away from loved ones. “I’m a Catholic and we usually gather together as a family on holidays. It’s difficult, but St. Mike’s made me feel good now” Ortega said.

School officials say The COVID Action Network will continue through the spring semester so students can stay as physically and mentally healthy as possible.

