Holiday Baking: Tips and tricks for tender popovers

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re wrapping up our holiday baking series with a popover recipe. You don’t even need a special pan to make these tasty, buttery pastries.

Betsy Thompson from the Vermont Creamery says don’t be intimidated by this holiday favorite. She led our Cat Viglienzoni through the recipe with some tips and tricks for tender popovers. Watch the video to see.

Click here for the recipe for tender popovers.

