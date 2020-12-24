Advertisement

House in Alburgh catches fire, heating lamp to blame

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) -The Alburgh Fire Department responded to a home on Greenwood Road earlier this evening.

The Fire Chief says the homeowner believes a heat lamp inside the chicken coop, attached to the home appears to be the cause.

Crews had to breakdown the ceiling of the home to put out the flames. It’s considered a total loss. No humans were hurt, no word on the chickens.

We will update you with more information as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Aunchman
Woman arrested in deadly South Burlington hit-and-run
5 more Vermonters die of COVID-19
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
The I-89 rest area in Williston.
Rolling roadblock could cause delays on I-89 Wednesday morning
Gov. Phil Scott and Rep. Peter Welch arriving for Tuesday's briefing.
Scott temporarily loosens restrictions on holiday gatherings

Latest News

Restaurants team up
Restaurants team up for racial justice, raise money for local organizations
Restaurants team up
Winooski Strong: Restaurants team up for racial justice
Jason Bockus, 40, of Georgia
Georgia man arrested, connected to Highgate gas station robbery
House Fire Alburgh
Alburgh House Fire