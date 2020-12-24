House in Alburgh catches fire, heating lamp to blame

ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) -The Alburgh Fire Department responded to a home on Greenwood Road earlier this evening.

The Fire Chief says the homeowner believes a heat lamp inside the chicken coop, attached to the home appears to be the cause.

Crews had to breakdown the ceiling of the home to put out the flames. It’s considered a total loss. No humans were hurt, no word on the chickens.

We will update you with more information as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.