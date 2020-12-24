In a not-so-merry year, how are you keeping spirits bright?

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - We are just hours away from the jolliest day of the year, Channel 3′s Kelly O’Brien checked to see if people were feeling festive in Plattsburgh.

In a year that’s been anything but merry, this holiday season we wanted to know how people were keeping their spirits bright.

A quick look at the Champlain Centre on Christmas Eve and you’ll see people dashing through the stores in search for the perfect last-minute Christmas gift. There is the expected twinkle of lights and the jolly old man himself, ut are people feeling the holiday cheer?

“This year has been difficult for me, just like for everybody,” said Laman Haifayeva of Plattsburgh.

“It’s a little weird this year, but definitely, definitely feels better now that we are right at the holidays,” said John Zayas.

Masks are everywhere. You even see them on the ornaments. The memories of Christmas 2020 will be different than years past. “It’s been a tough year,” said Eric Weeks, “but trying to just connect with family and friends in all the ways we can.”

“It’s the family get-together that’s missing, but it still feels like Christmas in my heart,” said Lorie Jamison.

Proving that even a pandemic can’t stop the spirit of the holidays. “Just having that belief in Christmas spirit, that hot cocoa smell in your dorm. That’s what helps me feel like it is Christmas,” said Haifayeva. “Even little things like this (jingling bracelet), it jingles every time I walk -- keeps my spirits up.”

One way to keep spirits up is to help others spread Christmas cheer. “It’s different, but the spirit is still there,” said Weeks.” I love it and let’s try to do whatever we can to keep it alive.”

It has been a year where many have stepped back and examined holiday traditions in a new light and reminding them what the holiday is really all about. “Hope for a brighter future, being thankful for what you have,” Jamison said.

A bright future is what they hope for as 2020 comes to a close. “After Christmas is a new year,” said Haifayeva. “So, it’s going to be back to good again hopefully, especially with the new vaccine coming out.”

