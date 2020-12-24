Lawyer waives felony hearing for Schuyler Falls man charged with attempted murder

SCHUYLER FALLS, N.Y. (WCAX) - We are waiting to hear when a police involved shooting in Schuyler Falls will more forward with a grand jury.

34-year old Kevin Doherty Jr. was supposed to be in court last week, but his lawyer waved the felony hearing. Now, it goes to Clinton County Court.

Doherty is accused of choking woman in front of a 10-year-old at a home on Rabideau Street.

When troopers showed up, they say he shot at them from an open window and troopers shot back.

He’s being charged with several things, including attempted murder.

Related Stories:

1 injured in police-involved shooting in Northern NY

NY man shot by police now in jail facing multiple charges

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.