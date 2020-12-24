Man dead, Trooper hurt following N.H. officer involved shooting

DALTON, N.H. (WCAX) - A man is dead following an officer involved shooting in Dalton, New Hampshire.

The town sits on the opposite side of the Connecticut River from Concord, and Lunenberg, Vermont. It is also just outside of Littleton, New Hampshire.

Little information is available, but New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald says authorities are responding to the deadly shooting incident involving an adult male.

The State Trooper involved was also shot, and was transported to the hospital. He is in stable condition.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.