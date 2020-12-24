Advertisement

Man dead, Trooper hurt following N.H. officer involved shooting

File photo
File photo(Associated Press)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALTON, N.H. (WCAX) - A man is dead following an officer involved shooting in Dalton, New Hampshire.

The town sits on the opposite side of the Connecticut River from Concord, and Lunenberg, Vermont. It is also just outside of Littleton, New Hampshire.

Little information is available, but New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald says authorities are responding to the deadly shooting incident involving an adult male.

The State Trooper involved was also shot, and was transported to the hospital. He is in stable condition.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott and Rep. Peter Welch arriving for Tuesday's briefing.
Scott temporarily loosens restrictions on holiday gatherings
Brittany Aunchman
Woman arrested in deadly South Burlington hit-and-run
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Riverside Farm General Manager Peter Borden points to the eight-foot-tall monolith that stands...
Mysterious monolith appears in Pittsfield
5 more Vermonters die of COVID-19

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Donta Flowers Jr.
Police make another arrest in Newport shooting
Vermont government agencies and departments have been plagued with problems from the state's...
Outdated IT systems plague Vermont government
VIEWER VIDEO: Backroads Gospel Duet
North Country musicians lift neighbors’ spirits