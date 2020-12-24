Advertisement

New York community remembers fallen Fort Drum soldier

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - A New York community is remembering a soldier founded dead over the weekend.

A vigil was held in Watertown Wednesday night in honor of Corporal Hayden Harris.

Harris disappeared for days before his body was discovered buried in snow over the weekend.

Police say another soldier, 23-year-old Jamaal Mellish will be charged in Harris’ death.

According to police, Harris met with Mellish for a vehicle exchange before he went missing,

Several of Harris’ comrades attended the tribute at the 10th Mountain Division Monument in Thompson Park.

They shared their memories of the 20-year-old Fort Drum soldier.

