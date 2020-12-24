NH police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting

DALTON, N.H. (AP) - One man is dead and a New Hampshire state trooper is recovering from being shot after a traffic stop in Dalton.

The attorney general’s office says the trooper stopped a vehicle around 9 p.m. Wednesday. A short time later, there was an exchange of gunfire between the trooper and Mark Clermont, 45, of Whitefield, who was found dead at the scene.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was in critical but stable condition Thursday afternoon.

An autopsy determined Clermont died of a gunshot wound to the head.

The trooper was not wearing a body camera, nor was there one mounted on his cruiser.

