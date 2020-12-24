Advertisement

NORAD’s Santa Tracker follows St. Nick’s trek around globe

NORAD's Santa Tracker annually shows where St. Nick is in his travels. The website also has...
NORAD's Santa Tracker annually shows where St. Nick is in his travels. The website also has games, music and other holiday fun.(NORAD)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The North American Aerospace Defense Command is tracking Santa Claus’ trip around the globe to deliver Christmas gifts to children.

The Santa Tracker annually shows where St. Nick is in his travels. The website also has games, music and other holiday fun.

Trackers can also call NORAD to check the whereabouts of Santa and his reindeer at 877-HI-NORAD.

The tradition started 65 years ago in 1955 when the U.S. Continental Air Defense Command operations center started receiving calls from kids asking for Santa.

A newspaper ad had listed the wrong number for the North Pole.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Aunchman
Woman arrested in deadly South Burlington hit-and-run
5 more Vermonters die of COVID-19
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
New Hampshire teacher on leave after solicitation allegation
The I-89 rest area in Williston.
Rolling roadblock could cause delays on I-89 Wednesday morning

Latest News

Community service organizations offer resources this Christmas
Community service organizations offer resources this Christmas season
With Christmas Day on Friday, community service organizations have been working hard to make...
COTs offers their services this holiday season
People in recovery can find the holiday season stressful, with local experts saying people are...
Howard Center offers ways to celebrate the holidays sober
A shopper walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
‘We are struggling’: A bleak Christmas for America’s jobless