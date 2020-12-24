North Country musicians lift neighbors’ spirits

REDFORD, N.Y. (WCAX) - We always ask our viewers to share their great videos and photos with us. You can see what everyone has sent us in our PhotoShare section.

We wanted to share this one. It’s a homemade music video from a pair of North Country musicians. Robert Rubado and Ann Marie Petrashune are the Backroads Gospel Duet of Redford, New York. They took a ride around the neighborhood and to the Church of the Assumption to put together this video.

They said they want to lift the spirits of neighbors and folks who are homebound during the pandemic.

