Advertisement

President Trump, first lady share Christmas message

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Trumps are wishing you a merry Christmas and a happy new year.

In a video message posted on Twitter, the president opens by sharing the Christmas story.

Melania Trump then goes on to thank teachers, first responders and others who’ve gone above and beyond during the pandemic.

The president also thanks the scientists and manufacturers behind the COVID-19 vaccines.

He calls those vaccines “a Christmas miracle.”

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Aunchman
Woman arrested in deadly South Burlington hit-and-run
5 more Vermonters die of COVID-19
Gov. Phil Scott at Thursday's briefing
Gov. Scott offers Christmas Eve COVID update
NH trooper hospitalized, man dead following armed standoff
New Hampshire teacher on leave after solicitation allegation

Latest News

Girl Scout makes Christmas surprise for nursing home residents
File photo
Congregations taking different approaches to Christmas observances
Christmas stockings for seniors
Girl Scout makes Christmas surprise for nursing home residents
Leslie West an iconic guitarist-vocalist who was behind several 70s rock anthems including...
Leslie West, guitarist of rock band Mountain, has died at 75