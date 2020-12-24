Quiet Christmas Eve at airport and on the road

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While health officials are discouraging travel, Thursday’s the last opportunity to get out of town before Christmas. Our Ike Bendavid spoke with some travelers at the Burlington International Airport.

What would normally be a busy airport on Christmas Eve was nearly empty Thursday. Airport officials say travel is down sharply but some people are still making it home for the holidays.

“I was really surprised. It was pretty empty,” said John Marotta who was traveling back to Vermont from Pennsylvania.

“It’s a weird year, so it doesn’t feel great. Honestly, with it being empty and stuff, it makes you wonder,” said Franklin Hall of Vergennes.

Burlington International Airport officials say this week they saw just under 3,000 travelers compared to over 11 000 this time last year. The Airport’s Gene Richards says most who took to the skies did so because they had to. “It is really telling that Vermonters are listening and, we really think that’s great. We really want people to be safe, we want to get through this,” he said.

People we spoke with say they are quarantining once they arrive in the state. “Going to take the guidelines seriously and quarantine for a few weeks -- excited to be home,” Hall said.

“I’ll just be home with family. I don’t have any plans of going out or doing anything, so I’ll be inside,” Marotta said.

From the sky to the roads, as some people are out with last-second shopping, people on the highway say they are also fewer cars on the roads. “It’s not that busy, actually,” said Edward Jackowski of New Hampshire.

“It’s not too busy. We came over on Route 2 and pretty typical drive, not super busy. I think a lot of people are staying home,” said Michelle Fay St. Johnsbury.

“They are pretty bare actually. I expected them to be busier,” said Korena Bascom of Essex.

Back at the airport, Gene Richards has his eyes on a busy holiday season next year. “It will be back when this is over with,” he said.

There are also fewer travelers right now because of fewer flights in and out of Burlington. Richards says he expects airlines to ramp up their schedules once the demand returns again.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.