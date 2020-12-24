Advertisement

Raise your mittens: Outdoor learning continues into winter

File photo
File photo(Jenn Peck)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A small number of teachers who got students outdoors this fall to curb the spread of the coronavirus plan to keep it going all winter long.

Among them are classes in some of the nation’s coldest climes, including New Hampshire, Colorado and Minnesota. Educators in Portland, Maine, are so encouraged by the positive response from students and parents that they intend to continue outdoor classes even after the COVID-19 threat subsides.

Fourth grade teacher Cindy Soule says she hopes that learning in nature will be among the good memories students have from 2020.

