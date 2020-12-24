Remote workforce ripe target for scammers

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Many of us have likely worked and lived our lives online in recent months, and scammers are taking notice.

The Vermont Attorney General’s office is reporting an uptick in sophisticated scams just this month. Since the start of December, there have been more than 20 Amazon gift card-related scams. There was also a rise in computer virus related scams. These are usually pop-up windows telling you your computer has a virus and you need to call a number or click a link to get it taken care of.

“Don’t click on a link -- that’s the key for people to understand -- unless you know what you’re clicking on. And don’t get on the phone with people you don’t know. Trust and verify,” said Attorney General TJ Donovan.

He says if you have fallen victim to a scam, contact his office and let them know in order to prevent other Vermonters from getting ripped off.

