Scott, Cuomo make list of fittest politicans in America

Govs. Phil Scott and Andrew Cuomo-File photos
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - During these dessert-heavy holidays, two governors from our region have been ranked among the top 20 fittest politicians in the U.S.

The website healthfitnessrevolution.com counts Govs. Phil Scott and Andrew Cuomo on their list. The site says it recognizes politicians who choose to demonstrate healthy lifestyles for themselves and promote physical activity in their communities.

The website highlighted Scott’s history as a former race car driver and snowmobile racer, a competitive biker, his fitness regimen and noted his efforts to preserve Vermont’s outdoor recreation.

Governor Scott tweeted the announcement Thursday morning saying “deeply honored,” #IftOnlyTheyKnewMyDiet.

For Governor Cuomo, Health Fitness Revolution listed his hobbies of fishing, walking and snowmobiling, and noted that he trains in boxing gyms.

Both governors also appeared on the site’s recent list of the Top 10 Fittest Governors in America 2020.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

