Super Senior: Kevin Parizo

Kevin Parizo
Kevin Parizo(WCAX)
By Joe Carroll
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Organist Kevin Parizo is part of the rituals at the United Methodist Church and Saint Mary’s Chruch of the Assumption in Middlebury.

“I’ve been doing Saint Mary’s for over 50 years,” Parizo said.

He was just a freshman in high school when he started playing at the church. The music is sublime and divine. “I think God gave mankind music to be able to speak where words cannot speak,” Parizo said. “For me, It’s been a fiber of my being that gives me joy.”

And comfort through some trying times. Health issues have plagued the 69-year-old. “I had stage 4 cancer back in ’96. I truly believe that being a musician helped greatly, because I could focus the attention away from not just feeling well, to something that meant a great deal to me,” Parizo said.

With more tests, the doctors found out the cancer was not only treatable, but curable with aggressive chemo and radiation. But then came the tremors. Parkinson’s run heavily in my family, my father’s family,” Parizo said. “I’ve always tried to believe that every one of us cannot go through life unscathed... “I’m absolutely convinced that we are given hurdles in life, and I think the most positive way that one handles that is by meeting them head-on and working through them.”

Reporter Joe Carroll: Could you imagine a life without music?

Kevin Parizo: No, not at all... I think it’s the voice of God.

Heavenly music for the season.

