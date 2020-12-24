Swanton home destroyed by fire

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Multiple crews fought a house fire in Swanton Thursday.

It happened on Woodhill Road at about 7:15 a.m. Highgate, St. Albans and Alburgh fire crews all responded to the mobile home which they found engulfed in flames. It took firefighters about three hours to put out the flames in the windy conditions.

All the people got out of the home safely but a pet dog died in the fire.

The St. Albans fire chief says the fire was sparked by a space heater in the bathroom.

The home is a total loss.

