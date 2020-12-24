Advertisement

Swanton home destroyed by fire

A home in Swanton was destroyed by fire Thursday.
A home in Swanton was destroyed by fire Thursday.(Courtesy: Dave St. Pierre)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Multiple crews fought a house fire in Swanton Thursday.

It happened on Woodhill Road at about 7:15 a.m. Highgate, St. Albans and Alburgh fire crews all responded to the mobile home which they found engulfed in flames. It took firefighters about three hours to put out the flames in the windy conditions.

All the people got out of the home safely but a pet dog died in the fire.

The St. Albans fire chief says the fire was sparked by a space heater in the bathroom.

The home is a total loss.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Aunchman
Woman arrested in deadly South Burlington hit-and-run
5 more Vermonters die of COVID-19
Gov. Phil Scott at Thursday's briefing
Gov. Scott offers Christmas Eve COVID update
NH trooper hospitalized, man dead following armed standoff
New Hampshire teacher on leave after solicitation allegation

Latest News

Burlington International Airport uncharacteristically quiet for Christmas Eve.
Quiet Christmas Eve at airport and on the road
Govs. Phil Scott and Andrew Cuomo-File photos
Scott, Cuomo make list of fittest politicans in America
File photo
Remote workforce ripe target for scammers
House Fire Alburgh
Heat lamp blamed for Alburgh house fire