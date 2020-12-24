Vermont officials to provide Christmas Eve COVID update

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials will hold a pandemic press conference Thursday morning.

Watch live at 11 a.m. on Channel 3 and WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

Governor Scott earlier this week eased the ban on social gatherings, allowing Vermonters to choose one other trusted household to spend the holidays with.

As of Wednesday, Vermont health officials reported 73 new coronavirus cases for a total of 6,680. There have been a total of 117 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 2.1%. A total of 255,104 tests have been conducted, 189 travelers are being monitored, 11,590 have completed monitoring, and 4,380 have recovered.

