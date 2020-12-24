Advertisement

Vt. Emergency Management: Prepare for possible flooding and outages

(KVLY)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gary’s forecast is not looking great, which has Vermont Emergency Management crews issuing warnings.

Vermonters are encouraged to prepare for the possibility of flooding and scattered power outages.

If you live close to water, be extra careful. Don’t drive or walk through floodwaters. Move equipment like lawn mowers to higher ground, as fuel can pollute the water.

If you have to evacuate your home, turn off the circuit breaker and when you get back, have a professional take a look at your electrical system.

Click here for the latest forecast.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Aunchman
Woman arrested in deadly South Burlington hit-and-run
5 more Vermonters die of COVID-19
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
The I-89 rest area in Williston.
Rolling roadblock could cause delays on I-89 Wednesday morning
New Hampshire teacher on leave after solicitation allegation

Latest News

Dr. Yamilee Jacques of the Hudson Headwaters Health Network is overwhelmed with emotion after...
COVID vaccinations emotional for health care workers
Firefighters in Plattsburgh got their first round of the coronavirus vaccine.
Plattsburgh firefighters get COVID vaccine
Kevin Doherty
Lawyer waives felony hearing for Schuyler Falls man charged with attempted murder
We are waiting to hear when a police involved shooting in Schuyler Falls will more forward with...
Lawyer waives felony hearing for Schuyler Falls man