Vt. Emergency Management: Prepare for possible flooding and outages

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gary’s forecast is not looking great, which has Vermont Emergency Management crews issuing warnings.

Vermonters are encouraged to prepare for the possibility of flooding and scattered power outages.

If you live close to water, be extra careful. Don’t drive or walk through floodwaters. Move equipment like lawn mowers to higher ground, as fuel can pollute the water.

If you have to evacuate your home, turn off the circuit breaker and when you get back, have a professional take a look at your electrical system.

