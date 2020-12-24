BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Watch “You Can Quote Me” Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What’s coming up on “You Can Quote Me”

December 27, 2020

This Sunday on “You Can Quote Me,” Montpelier’s new top cop makes history, becoming the city’s first black police chief. We’ll talk to Chief Brian Peete about that, race relations and his vision for the capital city.

Also, pharmacists are now at the forefront of the COVID fight. They’re vaccinating people in long-term care facilities. We’ll talk to one of those pharmacists, Mike Borque.

Plus, an update on how vaccinations are going at hospitals. Jeff Tieman, the president and CEO of the Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems joins us.

Host: Darren Perron

