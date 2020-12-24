Advertisement

What’s coming up on ‘You Can Quote Me’

(WCAX)
By Darren Perron
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Watch “You Can Quote Me” Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What’s coming up on “You Can Quote Me”

December 27, 2020

This Sunday on “You Can Quote Me,” Montpelier’s new top cop makes history, becoming the city’s first black police chief. We’ll talk to Chief Brian Peete about that, race relations and his vision for the capital city.

Also, pharmacists are now at the forefront of the COVID fight. They’re vaccinating people in long-term care facilities. We’ll talk to one of those pharmacists, Mike Borque.

Plus, an update on how vaccinations are going at hospitals. Jeff Tieman, the president and CEO of the Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems joins us.

Host: Darren Perron

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Aunchman
Woman arrested in deadly South Burlington hit-and-run
5 more Vermonters die of COVID-19
New Hampshire teacher on leave after solicitation allegation
NH trooper hospitalized, man dead following armed standoff
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks

Latest News

File photo
Gov. Scott offers Christmas Eve COVID update
NY law requires parents in prison be housed closest to kids
Gov. Phil Scott was among New England governors offering a Christmas greeting and plea to avoid...
4 New England governors warn of virus threat over holidays
File photo
Raise your mittens: Outdoor learning continues into winter