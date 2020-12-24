BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Christmas Eve, everyone! And just in time for Christmas, here comes a strong storm system with the kind of weather that nobody wants for the big day.

A powerful frontal system will be moving in from the west today. Winds will pick up out of the SSE and get stronger towards the evening and into the overnight. Some wind gusts could top 50 mph, and that could bring down trees, tree limbs, and power lines, resulting in power outages. Temperatures will be mild, though, with highs getting into the upper 40s and low 50s. Those temperatures will hold steady overnight into early Christmas morning.

Rain showers will develop in the afernoon, with a steadier rain in northern NY. Overnight, heavy bands of rain will be moving slowly west to east. Those heavy downpours will continue into the morning hours on Christmas before tapering off to a few showers in the afternoon. 1″ to 2″ of rain, or even more, could lead to flooding problems on rivers & streams, and also some localized street flooding.

Colder air will be moving in during the afternoon & evening. Any lingering rain showers will transition to a few snow showers late on Friday into early Saturday, mainly in the mountains. Only a dusting to a couple of inches are expected.

The weekend will be much quieter with some sunshine, especially on Sunday. Temperatures will be near normal with highs near 30.

A small, but potent system could bring some snow/rain showers late Monday into Tuesday. As that system goes by, it will turn blustery and sharply colder for the rest of Tuesday. Wednesday will be partly sunny with slowly moderating temperatures.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to track this wet & windy storm right through Christmas, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with any changes that will impact your holiday, on-air and online. -Gary

