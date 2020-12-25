Advertisement

Annual Burlington Christmas meal for seniors is to-go

Volunteers pick up food for HANDS' annual Christmas meal in Burlington.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The annual Burlington tradition of bringing local seniors together over a shared Christmas meal wasn’t possible this year because of the pandemic, but hundreds of volunteers put their heads together to safely pull it off.

In any given year, the community meal put on by the nonprofit Helping and Nurturing Diverse Seniors can draw hundreds of volunteers and seniors to the Elks Lodge in Burlington. But like everything in 2020, the tradition looks much different. “We just couldn’t have everybody in one spot toether,” said the group’s Megan Humphrey.

Instead, hundreds of volunteers -- even more than a usual year -- brought the meal to the seniors. They started off in Burlington - with a health screening and to pick up bags full of gifts like hats and socks. The next stop was Burlington High School, to pick up a thousand hot meals to deliver to seniors across Chittenden County. “I’ve done the helping out on Christmas Day, but not the meal part,” said one volunteer.

For Mary Fisher, who lives at Heineburgh Senior Housing in Burlington, the holidays are the bittersweet frosting on top of a difficult year filled with isolation. “We can’t be with our friends, we can’t be with our families. It’s rough, but we’ll make it,” she said. Despite the difficulties, Fisher says seeing the volunters’ hard work gives her and others hope. “Everybody here sure does appreciate it.”

The event comes at a time where coronavirus cases in Vermont are leveling out but are still high. State leaders say this event is one more ways Vermonters are being creative around the holidays. “You can still make people happy, you can still have a Christmas event done like this with all of the health guidance in place. And from what I’m hearing, it’s even going smoother than usual,” said Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine.

The tradition carries on, albeit in a different form. Staying physically distanced this year, so Vermonters can alll celebrate next year together.

