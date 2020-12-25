Advertisement

Christmas storm brings record-breaking warmth

The North Branch of the Winooski River in Montpelier Friday morning.
The North Branch of the Winooski River in Montpelier Friday morning.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What had looked like a white Christmas in many parts of the region just a few days ago has transformed into melting snow and record high temperatures.

Forecasters say Burlington reached a record high of 65 degrees Friday morning, breaking the previous record of 62 set in 1964.

Rain amounts are less than what was expected and have not led to any widespread flooding. A number of Flood Warnings and watches remain in effect. The hardest-hit area so far appears to be Route 9 between Elizabethtown and New Russia, New York, where flooding has closed the road. The National Weather Service estimates anywhere from 1-3 inches of rain fell in that area overnight.

More Flood Warnings for today (December 25th). Follow US National Weather Service Albany NY and US National Weather Service Burlington VT for updates.

Posted by Vermont Emergency Management on Friday, December 25, 2020

There have also been no significant power outages reported and advisories and warnings for Vermont have been dropped.

More seasonal temperatures are expected to return Friday night with icy roads in some areas and light snow in the higher elevations.

