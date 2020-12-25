Green Mountain Care Board approves OneCare budget, trims salaries

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health care regulators have approved next year’s budget for OneCare, the organization tasked with rolling out the state’s all-payer model.

The Green Mountain Care Board Wednesday approved the nonprofits $15.9 million, trimming administrative salaries. The all-payer model, a four-year multibillion-dollar effort to rein in costs and improve services, is not moving as quickly as state officials have hoped, and in passing the budget, the GMCB emphasized they want to be able to quantify improvements.

“Everything that they do has to be put into a lens that can be evaluated, and we as the regulators are the evaluator in trying to evaluate the value for Vermonters,” said GMCB Chair Kevin Mullin.

Overall, about $1.4 billion passes through OneCare, with its member providers and hospitals working with those funds instead of OneCare administrators.

