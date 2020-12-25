New Hampshire again leads region in modest population gains

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates show that while most New England states are losing population, New Hampshire has continued its trend of modest gains.

The estimates released this week were based not on the yet-to-be-released 2020 Census but from the last round of estimates, which cover July 2019 to July 2020. During that time, Maine and New Hampshire were the only New England states to gain population, with New Hampshire seeing the region’s largest percentage increase for the third year in a row.

With more deaths than births, all of New Hampshire’s gain comes from people moving into the state.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)