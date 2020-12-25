Advertisement

New Hampshire again leads region in modest population gains

File
File(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates show that while most New England states are losing population, New Hampshire has continued its trend of modest gains.

The estimates released this week were based not on the yet-to-be-released 2020 Census but from the last round of estimates, which cover July 2019 to July 2020. During that time, Maine and New Hampshire were the only New England states to gain population, with New Hampshire seeing the region’s largest percentage increase for the third year in a row.

With more deaths than births, all of New Hampshire’s gain comes from people moving into the state.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Thursday's briefing
Gov. Scott offers Christmas Eve COVID update
You can see Catholic mass on Christmas on Channel 3, livestream
File photo
Vt. Emergency Management: Prepare for possible flooding, outages
NH trooper hospitalized, man dead following armed standoff
Brittany Aunchman
Woman arrested in deadly South Burlington hit-and-run

Latest News

The North Branch of the Winooski River in Montpelier Friday morning.
Christmas storm brings record-breaking warmth
File photo
Southwestern Vermont hospital gets go-ahead for expansion
Kevin Parizo
Super Senior: Kevin Parizo
supersenior
Super Senior: Kevin Parizo