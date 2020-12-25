Some restaurants opt to remain open for COVID Christmas

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Most businesses around the area are traditionally closed on Christmas Day, but there are a few restaurants that still have their doors open to feed hungry customers.

“I’m happy that we can help them prepare their food for Christmas,” said Yumi Li at Hana Japanese Restaurant in South Burlington, which was open Friday. Li says after so much upheaval from the pandemic, they hoped to bring in more business with most other places closed. “This year our business was slowing down because of the COVID-19, so we hoped if we are open today it would get more business going and get more people to know us.”

For people who don’t celebrate Christmas, they depend on places like these to be open every year. “We love Hana. We don’t get here very often anymore, so we just pulled right in. We don’t celebrate Christmas, so this was just an open day,” said Sandy Verbeco from Shelburne.

And for patrons getting takeout, they’re just happy someplace is open for food. “I was looking all over Google Maps and Uber Eats and all the takeout apps and I couldn’t find anything,” said Ruben.

Pauline’s Cafe in Shelburne was also open for the first time ever on Christmas to do takeout dinner. Owner David Hoene laid off two-thirds of the staff this year and says the remaining employees were eager to come in for the customers. “The way this year has been so strange, we felt like, well, this is a great thing to do for the customers and it will provide some cheer, and that’s kind of the goal,” he said. Hoene says he was almost completely booked for orders.

For some customers who normally have large family gatherings, it was a welcome surprise the cafe was open. “This is the first time that we’ve ever done takeout for Christmas. It’s just my husband and I home together and we are doing Zoom Christmases with our family so decided to treat ourselves and support a local restaurant,” said Mindy Hinsdale/From Shelburne.

Both restaurants said they are so thankful their customers want to come in and support them.

