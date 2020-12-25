Advertisement

Southwestern Vermont hospital gets go-ahead for expansion

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Vermont health care regulators have given the go-ahead for plans to expand the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington.

The hospitals says the Green Mountain Care Board issued a certificate of need for the $26 million project. Construction is expected to begin in the spring. It’s hoped the project can be finished by the fall of 2023. The hospital will include the renovation of 7,700-square-feet of building space and the construction of another 6,700-square-feet.

It will also create a new main entrance and relocate a number of departments. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Thursday's briefing
Gov. Scott offers Christmas Eve COVID update
NH trooper hospitalized, man dead following armed standoff
You can see Catholic mass on Christmas on Channel 3, livestream
File photo
Vt. Emergency Management: Prepare for possible flooding, outages
Brittany Aunchman
Woman arrested in deadly South Burlington hit-and-run

Latest News

Kevin Parizo
Super Senior: Kevin Parizo
supersenior
Super Senior: Kevin Parizo
Jose Ortega, a St. Mike's student from Panama, stuck on campus since the start of pandemic.
Group spreads holiday cheer to stranded St. Mike’s students
File photo
Vt. Emergency Management: Prepare for possible flooding, outages