BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -What a crazy Christmas Day it has been weather-wise! Record warmth and rain, we hit a new record high of 65 degrees!

The heaviest of the rain has shifted off to the east, and temperatures will be falling overnight. Rain showers will be changing over to snow showers as temperatures fall through the 30s. With temperatures below freezing by Saturday morning, we can expect some icy spots on roads, sidewalks, and parking lots.

There will still be some lingering snow showers scattered about on Saturday, with a dusting to a couple of inches of accumulation possible by day’s end, with the higher amounts in the higher elevations.

Sunday will be the nicer day of the weekend with some sunshine and temperatures will still be seasonable.

A clipper system will come through Monday into early Tuesday with a round of rain and snow showers. It will turn blustery and colder with lingering flurries on Tuesday.

Wednesday looks like a quiet day to start, but then the winds will pick up late in the day as another frontal system moves in, just in time for New Year’s Eve. That system looks very similar to the one we are going through now for Christmas, although it won’t be quite as strong. Again, it will be rainy and windy for the last day of 2020 on Thursday. It may start out as a brief wintry mix in the morning, and then it will end up as snow showers late in the day and into the first day of 2021 on Friday.

