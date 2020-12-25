BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Merry Christmas, everyone! And what a Christmas it is, weatherwise.

A potent storm system will continue to move through the northeast with a variety of weather. Winds have been strong and gusty since Thursday, and will continue to be strong through the morning hours before easing up during the afternoon. There have been quite a few power outages already, and more are likely for the first part of the day.

Rainfall since Thursday has been heavy at times, and more downpours can be expected through the morning hours before the rain tapers off to scattered showers during the afternoon. Some rivers & streams could experience minor flooding, and there could be some localized street flooding.

Any lingering rain showers late today and overnight will end up as a few snow showers as colder air moves in.

Temperatures have been near record highs. This is one of the warmest Christmas Days that we have ever had. After early highs in the 50s and low 60s, temperatures will start to slowly drop during the afternoon, back down through the 50s and into the 40s. Late today and overnight, with that colder air will be coming in, and those temperatures will continue to drop through the 30s, and end up below freezing by Saturday morning, leading to icy spots on roads, sidewalks, and parking lots.

There will still be some lingering snow showers scattered about on Saturday, with a dusting to a couple of inches of accumulation possible by day’s end, with the higher amounts in the higher elevations.

Sunday will be the nicer day of the weekend with some sunshine.

A clipper system will come through Monday into early Tuesday with a round of rain & snow showers. It will turn blustery & colder with lingering flurries on Tuesday.

Wednesday looks like a quiet day to start, but then the winds will pick up late in the day as another frontal system moves in, just in time for New Year’s Eve. That system looks very similar to the one we are going through now for Christmas, although it won’t be quite as strong. Again, it will be rainy & windy for the last day of 2020 on Thursday. It may start out as a brief wintry mix in the morning, and then it will end up as snow showers late in the day and into the first day of 2021 on Friday.

Lots of weather action for this holiday season! Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to keep you updated with the very latest, on-air and online.

Have a very Merry and Safe Christmas! -Gary

