Advertisement

Catskills ski resort damaged by avalanche

(KMVT)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHMOUNT, N.Y. (AP) - An avalanche caused by a Christmas Day storm has damaged a ski resort in the Catskill Mountains.

The storm brought high winds and more than 6 inches (15 cm) of rain to the Belleayre Mountain Ski Center.

Saturated snow slid into the lodge, damaging windows and doors.

No one was injured. The center said it will be closed Saturday for repairs but plans to reopen Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High water in Sucker Brook in Salisbury, Vt.
Christmas storm brings record-breaking warmth, high-water, scattered outages
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Gov. Phil Scott at Thursday's briefing
Gov. Scott offers Christmas Eve COVID update
Pauline's Cafe in Shelburne was among the restaurants remaining open Christmas Day.
Some restaurants opt to remain open for COVID Christmas
EMS workers serenade Dr. Anthony Fauci ahead of his 80th birthday.
Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work

Latest News

Tips on what is and is not recyclable
Christmas is wrapping up, here’s some tips on how to recycle
best bang for your buck
How to make the most out of your gift cards
Fun things to do this Saturday
What to do Saturday, Dec. 26th
The historic Rockingham Town Hall clock tower in the village of Bellows Falls is expected to...
Historic Rockingham clock to get face lift