Christmas is wrapping up, here’s some tips on how to recycle

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wrapping paper, bows, and glitter look great, but after the presents are opened they tend to fall to the wasteside.

The American Forest and Paper Association strongly advises against what is called “wish-cycling.” They say that’s when you put something in the recycling bin and hope someone else will figure out what to do with it.

Many packaging items like the boxes, bags and wrappings are made from paper, but not everything is. Like products such as ribbons and bows may be considered non-recyclables. Some holiday cards may fall under that category as well. If a card contains glitter, plastic or metallic accents, it is not a recyclable item.

The American Forest and Paper Association also advises families to read the tips on PaperRecycles.org before filling their recycling bins.

